Catch 22 — Day 8: Chino Valley man sought on probation violation for sexual abuse, trespass, imprisonment charges
It’s Day 8 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program. Today Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in help finding fugitive Kevin Kristopher Segaye. On Aug. 1, 2011, Segaye was at the victim’s home in the 1600 Block of State Route 89 in Chino Valley visiting with the victim’s husband. Later that evening, the victim went into her bathroom and Segaye followed her uninvited. Segaye assaulted the victim by pinning her to the bathroom sink not allowing her to escape and fondling her repeatedly. The victim’s husband then came and ordered Segaye to leave multiple times. He refused and continued to assault the victim. It wasn’t until the victim’s husband grabbed a knife and threatened Segaye, that he finally left.
Segaye was arrested and convicted of unlawful imprisonment, sexual abuse, and criminal trespass. He was later placed on probation and has since violated his probation. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $25,000 bond.
Segaye is described as a 35-year-old Native American male, 5 feet, 11 inches, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 1500 block of South State Route 89 in Chino Valley.
Anyone providing information leading to Segaye’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls are completely anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.
