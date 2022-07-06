Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA edition

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Public invited to learn more about CASA program Friday, July 8 Yavapai County lists Primary Election information Prescott National Forest shares proposed increases to recreation fees on Bradshaw, Verde ranger districts Arizona voters will consider at least 8 proposals in November YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley Multi-vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Prescott Valley impedes traffic HUSD board to launch community visioning process Prescott Frontier Days announces winners for Rodeo Parade Who’s running for state Legislature? Ousters, upsets halfway through 2022 primary election season

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi on cover of NBA 2K23 WNBA edition
WNBA

United States's Diana Taurasi, left, and Sue Bird pose with their gold medals during the medal ceremony for women's basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Bird and Taurasi have been linked for more than two decades, playing together at UConn and then helping the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team win five gold medals. Now the basketball greats will appear on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game that will be released on Sept. 9.(Charlie Neibergall, AP File)

United States's Diana Taurasi, left, and Sue Bird pose with their gold medals during the medal ceremony for women's basketball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Bird and Taurasi have been linked for more than two decades, playing together at UConn and then helping the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team win five gold medals. Now the basketball greats will appear on the cover of the NBA 2K23 WNBA edition video game that will be released on Sept. 9.(Charlie Neibergall, AP File)

DOUG FEINBERG Associated Press
Originally Published: July 6, 2022 11:12 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries