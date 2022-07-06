OFFERS
Orthodox bishop to make historic visit to Prescott Valley mission parish

Bishop James, born on Dec. 13, 1958, in Berkeley, California, into a family of Catholics and Protestants, was raised Lutheran. He discovered the Orthodox Faith during his second year of college. Through the campus’ Orthodox Christian Fellowship he was profoundly affected by the revelation of a Christianity that was dramatically different from Protestantism. Receiving the revelation of Truth, the future Bishop James decided to discard his pursuit of a career in law and became an Orthodox Christian in January 1980. (Courtesy photo)



Originally Published: July 6, 2022 5:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 13, an historic visit by an Orthodox bishop will take place at the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Prescott Valley.

His Grace Right Reverend James Bishop of Sonora will make a pastoral visitation to the people of the local mission parish. This will mark the first time an Orthodox bishop has visited Prescott Valley, Bishop James’ second to Arizona this year, and the third pastoral visit by an Orthodox bishop in a single calendar year.

The Orthodox Church in Arizona has seen unprecedented growth in the past few years, and several new churches have established themselves, sometimes in what some previously considered unlikely locations.  During the COVID-19 lockdowns, the Russian Orthodox churches in Arizona were some of the very few that remained open, and continued services without interruption.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church was founded in 2019 by Fr. John A. Peck aided by local families, and is a mission parish of the Russian Orthodox Church outside of Russia. The hard work of these families and their sacrifice has been seen and acknowledged by the bishops of the diocese of western America. 

Bishop James will arrive for services and a light reception to St. Nicholas Church at 6 p.m. St. Nicholas Orthodox Church meets at 6401 E. 2nd St., Suite E, Prescott Valley. More information can be found at prescottvalleyorthodox.com.

Information and photo provided by the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.

