Obituary: Stearns Walter Rogers
Stearns Walter Rogers, 87, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th at his home in Chino Valley, Arizona where he had relocated to be with family.
Born on July 28, 1934, Stearns was raised in Alva, Oklahoma. He completed his Ph.D. in Biochemistry at Oklahoma State University. He committed his life to education, teaching at the university level for more than 40 years. He spent the last five years of his life substitute teaching in the Chino Valley School District. He was very active in his church, the First Christian Church, where he served as an Elder and Chairman of the Board.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Billie Charlene Parker; his parents Stearns and Jeannie Rogers; siblings Merle and Bonnie; grandson Stearns Jay Rogers, and great-granddaughter Bailey Rogers.
He is survived by his brother Jim and sister Rita, his daughter Billie Briggs (Simon) and son Jack Rogers (Christine), four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Church of God, 937 Ruth Street, Prescott, AZ, at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 24. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations to the local food bank.
Information provided by the family.
