Obituary: Bettie H. Thompson

Bettie H. Thompson, age 84, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Bettie was born in Ada, Oklahoma on January 18, 1938 to the late Roy and Vera Hicks. She was one of five children.

She is survived by her loving husband, Wayne Thompson; children: Douglas Woods with grandchildren Douglas Woods, II and Crista Holstege with great-grandchildren Adilyn Holstege, Lacey Holstege and Kyler Holstege; daughter Glenda Woods with grandchildren Rudy Lopez and Gabriella Lopez with great-granddaughter Ember Warren and granddaughter Mackenzie Shea; stepchildren Shelly Thompson and Steve Thompson with grandchildren Torrie Thompson and Allie Thompson; Debbie King with grandchildren Sean Wimber with great-grandson Christopher Wimber; granddaughter Devan Pascale; and Jim Thompson with grandchildren Tim Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Jacob Thompson and Shelly Marie Thompson.

Bettie moved with parents and siblings when she was 8 years old to Manteca, California. She graduated from Manteca High School, sang in the high school choir, church choirs and social groups. She also played the piano for church for over 30 years. She later moved to Oklahoma, married, and settled in West Palm Beach, Florida with her husband and had two children, Doug and Glenda. When she was 40 years old, she moved back to California and met Wayne Thompson in Southern California. They were married in San Marion, California on Feb. 20, 1982, and lived in Northern (Monterey) and Southern California (San Marino and Pasadena); Tucson, Arizona; Orcus Island, Washington; Kino Bay, Mexico; Venice, Florida and most recently Prescott, Arizona for the last 10 years.

Bettie will be remembered as a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. Her memory will forevermore resonate in our hearts as we remember her fervent love for the Lord, and her outgoing and joyful spirit.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bettie at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the First Church of the Nazarene at 2110 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, AZ, church phone #928-445-1136. Pastor Ira Brown, officiating.

Information provided by the family.