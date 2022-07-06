Church News: July 7, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Happenings and sermons at Prescott-area churches, congregations and places of worship, as of July 6, 2022:

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org. “Shabbat Chukat” July 9, discusses the price of uses and misuses of power. Zoom Friday Kabbalat Shabbat service weekly. Free 5782 calendars, free 100% cotton masks available! Arrange consultations/discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com. Safety first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Saving Grace, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. Living and loving in the Kingdom of Jesus, 10 a.m. Sunday Worship theme July 10. Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Finale of the Chino Valley Library’s Children’s Reading Program at Memory Park. Sponsored by Saving Grace.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Feel you’ve been missing something in your church services? Come back to the familiar with our use of the 1928 Episcopal Book of Common Prayer. Come back to the familiar! Services Sunday, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday Morning Prayer, 10 a.m. 928-327-9479.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10, at Willow Lake at the Hilltop Ramada and online. Robert Shegog, author or “Wrestling with the Truth” discusses: “Life is a game, these are the rules,” a reminder of stars and champions walking with us. Follow us: prescottuu.org.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church. Join us at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 10 – the 5th Sunday after Pentecost. Pastor Bob Gilfert’s message: “You Are God’s Pleasure.” Worship in church or watch livestream on Facebook/CVUMC2 & website: www.chinovalleyumc.org. Sunday School – Adults, 9 a.m.; Children, 10 a.m. 735 E. Road 1 South.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, July 8, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Combined Service and Picnic with Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: “If Life is a Game, These are the Rules,” Robert Shegog, author of Wrestling with the Truth, reminds us. July 10 at 10 a.m.: Hilltop Ramada at Willow Lake. Meg Bohrman leads the music.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you for traditional Eucharist Services. 2000 Shepherds Lane; www.slecp.org. We offer a food pantry for all communities, donations accepted Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon for drive-up pickup. Summer “Camp for Adults,” Chapel Rock Aug.1-4, registration now open, fellowship/worship.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) 928-778-9122. Sunday Service 9:30 a.m. followed with refreshments. 11 a.m. adult bible study. Adult bible study on Tuesdays at 10. This week, hear about the Good Samaritan. The children’s Sunday school will resume in September.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 and 11 a.m. with live steaming at 9. Masking optional. Welcoming and affirming to all people. Free lunch July 8 at 11 a.m. served in Fellowship Hall. Curbside takeout lunches also available.

Mountain Reformed Church. Join us Sunday, as the Rev. Dr. Dan Storvick returns to preach the sermon “How to Be a Good Samaritan” (Luke 10:25-37). We will also sing hymns together with accompanist Ruth Breiling. Coffee fellowship at 10, service at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

Prescott Community Church, 3151 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Livestream on YouTube at www.pccaz.org. Come worship our Lord with us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Fellowship starts at 10. Pastor Corinne shares her sermon “Preparing The Way,” intro to the Gospel of Mark. “We’re the friends you haven’t met… yet.”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Join us at 10:30 a.m. for our Worship Service, or come early (9 a.m.) to join a Sunday School class. Livestream also available (Facebook/Vimeo). This Sunday, hear from our guest speaker, missionary Doug Livie. Find us at 148 S. Marina St. in downtown Prescott or at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com. Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. Join us for worship Sunday mornings at 10. Check out our children’s wing, with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry is on break. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m. and every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Prescott United Methodist Church – In-person worship and live-streaming (facebook.com/prescottumc and PrescottUMC.com/videos) Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Online “Prayer Time” weekdays at 2 and “Bilingual Spanish Devotionals” (Tuesdays, Thursdays) at 6. Discover Prescott’s first Protestant church, 505 W. Gurley St., just five blocks west of the courthouse plaza. 928-778-1950.

ROGM, Realms of Glory Ministries. Sundays, 2 p.m. Christian Fellowship Church, 501 Campbell St., Prescott. Pastors Steven and Diane Barry affiliated with Christian International and Andrew Womack Ministries. www.realmsofgloryministries.com or 928-717-1710.

Mystical Spiritualist Church, Spiritualism for the 21st Century, Healing, Inspiration, Meditation and Messages at every service, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott, please enter through the back door. www.MysticalSpiritualistChurch.org, www.facebook.com/MysticalSpiritualistChurch. Pastor John-Aaron.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is loving with open doors, open hearts who welcomes you with open arms. We’re at 8944 E. Sommer Drive and meet on Sunday mornings at 10:15, or you can find us online at YouTube Channel, Prescott Valley UMC. Hope to see you there!

The Community, a congregation of Sacred Jewish Living. We hold Friday Shabbat services, classes of study, minyanim, and a vibrant religious school filled with children. Rabbi Julie Kozlow is the Spiritual Leader of The Community and she can be reached at 928-220-5020 for further information.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites all to worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Masks are now optional as we follow current CDC guidance. Recorded worship services are available online: fccprescott.org. We are an open and affirming congregation. All are welcome. 928-445-4555.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, PV. Sunday worship, 10 a.m. Come and worship with us. All are welcome. Masks optional. Having trouble affording food? Food pantry open to all. Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

American Lutheran Church – We have both Traditional (8 and 10:30 a.m.) and Contemporary (9 and 10:30 a.m.) Sunday Services, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott; ALCKids is 10:30 a.m. Sundays, “The Rock” (Youth Group Center), 655 Talwatha by PHS; high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two services on Saturdays; the first service is at 9 a.m., the second is at 11:15. An adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids is at 10 a.m. A fun kids church is once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Baha’is of the Quad Cities, welcome all to any of the activities listed here: azbahais.com. Enjoy virtues classes for children and youth, interfaith devotionals and prayer gatherings. “The earth is but one country and mankind its citizens.” Baha’u’llah ~ For more information, call 623-204-2186.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church – Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.