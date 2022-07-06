Catch 22 — Day 6: Cornville man wanted on probation-violation warrant for child abuse conviction

It’s Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Brice Adam Carl.

In the early afternoon hours of Sept. 30, 2019, Carl was watching two young children at a home in the 1700 Block of East Elm in Cottonwood. One of the children, a three-year-old boy, said something that Carl believed was inappropriate. Carl then struck the child in the face several times and picked him up dropping him on his head on the floor. The child had swelling and discoloration under his eyes, on his cheeks and jaw line. There were finger marks along the sides of his face. His face and lips were swollen, and his bottom lip was split open. There was also a lump and a mark on the back of his head from being dropped. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Carl fled the scene but was later located by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and taken into custody. He was later convicted of child abuse and sentenced to jail. When he was released, Carl was placed on probation which he has since violated. He now has a nationwide extraditable probation-violation warrant stemming from the child abuse conviction.

Carl is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5 feet, 6 inches, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has two tattoos. One on his left forearm and one on the back of his neck. His last known address was in the 11,000 block of Cornville Road in Cornville.

Anyone providing information leading to Carl’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.