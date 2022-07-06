OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Catch 22 — Day 7: Warrant out for fugitive wanted in criminal trespass case Catch 22 Day 2 fugitive arrested in Prescott New Phoenix shelter is more than a one-night stop for people experiencing homelessness Catch 22 — Day 6: Cornville man wanted on probation-violation warrant for child abuse conviction Feds sue over new Arizona citizenship proof law for voting Governor signs $1.2B water plan as Arizona faces cutbacks Public invited to learn more about CASA program Friday, July 8 Yavapai County lists Primary Election information Prescott National Forest shares proposed increases to recreation fees on Bradshaw, Verde ranger districts Arizona voters will consider at least 8 proposals in November

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Catch 22 — Day 6: Cornville man wanted on probation-violation warrant for child abuse conviction

Brice Adam Carl (YCSO/Courtesy)

Brice Adam Carl (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: July 6, 2022 1:35 p.m.

It’s Day 6 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Brice Adam Carl.

In the early afternoon hours of Sept. 30, 2019, Carl was watching two young children at a home in the 1700 Block of East Elm in Cottonwood. One of the children, a three-year-old boy, said something that Carl believed was inappropriate. Carl then struck the child in the face several times and picked him up dropping him on his head on the floor. The child had swelling and discoloration under his eyes, on his cheeks and jaw line. There were finger marks along the sides of his face. His face and lips were swollen, and his bottom lip was split open. There was also a lump and a mark on the back of his head from being dropped. The child was transported to the hospital for treatment.

photo

YCSO/Courtesy

Carl fled the scene but was later located by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy and taken into custody. He was later convicted of child abuse and sentenced to jail. When he was released, Carl was placed on probation which he has since violated. He now has a nationwide extraditable probation-violation warrant stemming from the child abuse conviction.

photo

YCSO/Courtesy

Carl is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5 feet, 6 inches, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has two tattoos. One on his left forearm and one on the back of his neck. His last known address was in the 11,000 block of Cornville Road in Cornville.

Anyone providing information leading to Carl’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries