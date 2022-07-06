Catch 22 Day 2 fugitive arrested in Prescott

Jose Luis Alvarez, the Day 2 fugitive in Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program, was arrested July 2, 2022 by Prescott Police.

The Prescott Police department received information that Alverez was staying at an address in Prescott. A short time later, officers located him in the 600 block of Lincoln Ave. They contacted Alvarez and took him into custody without incident.

Alvarez was wanted for aggravated assault stemming from an incident where he choked a female victim almost to the point of unconsciousness. Yavapai Silent Witness thanks its Prescott Police partners for so quickly and safely taking this suspect into custody.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.