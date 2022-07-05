YCSO schedules procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez’s memorial service in Prescott Valley

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has scheduled a procession for Sgt. Rick Lopez starting at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the Sunrise Funeral Home & Crematory, 8167 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley.

Lopez’s memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St.

Sheriff David Rhodes invites the community to join YCSO in celebrating Lopez’s life.

The procession will begin by traveling southeast from Sunrise Funeral Home onto Highway 69 before turning north onto Fain Road.

The procession will eventually head west onto Highway 89A before going south onto Glassford Hill Road, turning east onto Lakeshore Drive and south onto Lake Valley Road.

The procession will end by turning west onto Florentine Road and north onto Main Street.

“Please note that the roads around the venue [Findlay Toyota Center] will be closed starting at 8 a.m. [Wednesday] morning,” a YCSO news release reported.

Although the service is open to the public, limited seating will be available. The doors for the service will open at 12:30 p.m. All attendees must be seated by 12:55 p.m., when the doors close.

The only public parking available for the ceremony will be located on a dirt lot off of Glassford Hill Road that is bordered by Lakeshore Drive to the north and Veterans Way to the south (see map below).

YCSO will livestream the ceremony on its Facebook page at facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff.

Donations to the Lopez family will be accepted at the event, the release stated.