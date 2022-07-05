Yavapai County lists Primary Election information

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman would like to remind voters about important information regarding the upcoming 2022 Primary Election being held Tuesday, Aug. 2:

• All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 Primary Election.

• If you are a registered Independent, Other, or Party Not Designated and are on the Active Early Voter List, you must tell the Elections Office which Party Ballot you want mailed. Call 928-771-3248, ext. 9.

• Ballots will be mailed to voters requesting Automatic Ballot-by-Mail on Wednesday, July 6. Be sure to sign your ballot affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.

• Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot July 6-29 at the:

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 1015 Fair St., Prescott, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Yavapai County Recorder’s Office, 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Proper identification is required.

Also, the last day to request an Early Ballot be mailed to you is Friday, July 22. Call 928-771-3248, ext. 9, or visit yavapaivotes.gov to request a one-time early ballot.

Please consider returning your voted ballot using one of the county's 19 official ballot drop boxes located throughout Yavapai County. This saves Yavapai County 65.5 cents per ballot in tax dollars. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for locations.

DO NOT mail your voted ballot back after Tuesday, July 26. Late ballots will not be tabulated.

Vote Center voters will need to present proper identification. Visit yavapaivotes.gov for Vote Center locations and identification requirements.

Voters needing special accommodations should call 928-771-3248, ext. 9, or email voter.registration@yavapaiaz.gov.

The Yavapai County Recorder’s Office is now on Facebook and Twitter. Follow them at: facebook.com/ycrecorderelect and twitter.com/yavapairecorder.

Important Dates:

Early Voting begins Wednesday, July 6;

Automatic Ballots-by-Mail will be mailed Wednesday, July 6;

Last day to request and be mailed a ballot Friday, July 22;

Last day to mail ballots back through USPS to arrive on time is Tuesday, July 26;

Last day to vote early in-person is Friday, July 29; and,

Election Day – Vote Centers are open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Recorder's Office.