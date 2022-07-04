Toastmasters District 3 (Arizona) announces new club charter, PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters

Toastmasters District 3 chartered a new club, PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters (#7990786) on May 1. PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters is a unique club where members attend virtual meetings with the benefit of AAC (Augmentative Alternative Communication) solutions and technology.

AAC adds to or replaces speech and makes communication possible for members who are unable to use their natural voices. The virtual club meetings make it possible for 20 members from Arizona to New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado and California to connect using this technology to improve communication, presentation and leadership skills.

District 3 is happy to announce the formation of this new club and expand opportunities for improving communication and building leadership skills. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers and leaders.

The club was founded by PRC-Saltillo’s Jane Odom, M.Ed (ACC Language Lab Training & Implementation Specialist) to help the members improve their communication and presentation skills while sharing their stories and ideas. “Everybody deserves a voice. With Toastmasters they can become better speakers while building confidence and leadership skills,” Odom said.

Toastmasters District 3 in Arizona is proud to continue developing new clubs, while helping to build leadership and communication skills for members across Arizona and beyond.

