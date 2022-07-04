OFFERS
Prescott July 4 fireworks celebration to take place at Watson Lake 'We are ready to receive you': Blue states prepare for influx of patients seeking abortion care National park tourism, spending recovers from pandemic but still lags Judge: Arizona violates prisoners' rights with poor care Catch 22 — Day 4: Phoenix man sought on impersonation warrant Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation Photos: Annual Frontier Days Rodeo Parade and Boot Races Catch 22 — Day 3: Man wanted on drug charges Goodwill stores can be a draw for bargain shoppers, but some prefer stores that support local nonprofit agencies Justin Rumford, 10-time PRCA Clown of the Year, brings infectious humor to 'World's Oldest Rodeo'

Toastmasters District 3 (Arizona) announces new club charter, PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters

Originally Published: July 4, 2022 9:22 a.m.

Toastmasters District 3 chartered a new club, PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters (#7990786) on May 1. PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters is a unique club where members attend virtual meetings with the benefit of AAC (Augmentative Alternative Communication) solutions and technology.

AAC adds to or replaces speech and makes communication possible for members who are unable to use their natural voices. The virtual club meetings make it possible for 20 members from Arizona to New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado and California to connect using this technology to improve communication, presentation and leadership skills.

District 3 is happy to announce the formation of this new club and expand opportunities for improving communication and building leadership skills. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers and leaders.

The club was founded by PRC-Saltillo’s Jane Odom, M.Ed (ACC Language Lab Training & Implementation Specialist) to help the members improve their communication and presentation skills while sharing their stories and ideas. “Everybody deserves a voice. With Toastmasters they can become better speakers while building confidence and leadership skills,” Odom said.

Toastmasters District 3 in Arizona is proud to continue developing new clubs, while helping to build leadership and communication skills for members across Arizona and beyond.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.

Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization’s membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries.

Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org or www.aztoastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

