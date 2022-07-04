Toastmasters District 3 (Arizona) announces new club charter, PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters
Toastmasters District 3 chartered a new club, PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters (#7990786) on May 1. PRC–Saltillo Toastmasters is a unique club where members attend virtual meetings with the benefit of AAC (Augmentative Alternative Communication) solutions and technology.
AAC adds to or replaces speech and makes communication possible for members who are unable to use their natural voices. The virtual club meetings make it possible for 20 members from Arizona to New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Colorado and California to connect using this technology to improve communication, presentation and leadership skills.
District 3 is happy to announce the formation of this new club and expand opportunities for improving communication and building leadership skills. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers and leaders.
The club was founded by PRC-Saltillo’s Jane Odom, M.Ed (ACC Language Lab Training & Implementation Specialist) to help the members improve their communication and presentation skills while sharing their stories and ideas. “Everybody deserves a voice. With Toastmasters they can become better speakers while building confidence and leadership skills,” Odom said.
Toastmasters District 3 in Arizona is proud to continue developing new clubs, while helping to build leadership and communication skills for members across Arizona and beyond.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders.
Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization’s membership exceeds 300,000 in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries.
Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.
For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org or www.aztoastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- Honor procession for YCSO Sgt. Lopez starts in Phoenix, ends in Prescott Valley Wednesday night
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- A family’s rodeo tradition: For Buntins of Paulden, competing (and winning) wild horse race at Prescott Frontier Days never gets old
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: