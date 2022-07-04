OFFERS
Seth Hall snares 2nd All-Around buckle in 4 years at 'World's Oldest Rodeo' Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants Top election officials in Yavapai County resign amid threats Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62 Prescott July 4 fireworks celebration to take place at Watson Lake Prescott-Caborca Sister City group seeks closer ties with city during 50th anniversary year 'We are ready to receive you': Blue states prepare for influx of patients seeking abortion care National park tourism, spending recovers from pandemic but still lags Judge: Arizona violates prisoners' rights with poor care Enjoy an Evening Family Night at the Zoo on July 16

Monday, July 04
Seth Hall snares 2nd All-Around buckle in 4 years at ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo 2022

Prescott Frontier Days/Courtesy

Prescott Frontier Days/Courtesy

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: July 4, 2022 6:34 p.m.

Albuquerque, New Mexico, cowboy now a champion in 2018 and 2022

photo

Seth Hall

Tie-down roper and team roper Seth Hall of Albuquerque, New Mexico, won his second All-Around buckle in the past four years at the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 4, at the Rodeo Grounds.

The All-Around champion here in 2018, Hall won a total of $5,905.33 to nab the 2022 title.

Hall, 32, is currently unranked in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s (PRCA) world standings.

However, the standout Turquoise Circuit cowboy has pieced together a fine 2022 season thus far, recording All-Around victories at a handful of rodeos.

In addition to the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” Hall has captured All-Around buckles at the La Fiesta De Los Vaqueros in Tucson, the Turquoise Circuit Finals in Camp Verde, the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo in Payson, and the Strawberry Days Rodeo in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Hall has also won four tie-down roping buckles and two team roping buckles, as the famed Cowboy Christmas of pro rodeos began in earnest this past week.

The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo’s total payout was an astounding $334,808 for 2022, with 697 total contestants entered.

What follows is a short summary for the rest of the buckle winners at the 2022 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo in alphabetical order by event.

BAREBACK RIDING

photo

Tim O'Connell

Tim O’Connell of Zwingle, Iowa, who is currently ranked fifth in the PRCA World Standings for bareback riding, claimed the bareback-riding buckle in Prescott with an 87.5-point ride on a horse named “Boom Boom Girl.”

For his efforts, O’Connell won a cash prize of $6,556.50.

O’Connell’s win represented his second buckle in bareback riding at the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” as he also won here in 2016.

Lane McGehee of Victoria, Texas, and Jess Pope of Waverly, Kansas, finished tied for second place, winning $4,371 apiece.

BULL RIDING

Eighteen-year-old Canyon Bass of Johnson City, Texas, won the bull-riding buckle at Prescott Frontier Days with an 86-point ride on a bull named “Cabo.” For his victory, Bass picked up a hefty check of $7,329.

Levi Gray of Dairy, Oregon, placed a close second, tallying an 85.5-point ride on a bull named “Black Ice” and taking home $5,618.90.

SADDLE BRONC RIDING

Tanner Butner of Daniel, Wyoming, ranked 27th in the PRCA’s world standings for saddle bronc riding, captured the Prescott Frontier Days buckle with an 86.5-point ride on a horse named “Secret Agent.”

For the victory, Butner won $6,711.60.

Chase Brooks of Deer Lodge, Montana, was the runner-up, recording an 86-point ride on a horse named “Ruben.” He earned a check for $5,145.56 here.

STEER WRESTLING

photo

Timmy Sparing

Timmy Sparing of Helena, Montana, captured the steer-wrestling buckle in Prescott with a 10.6-second aggregate time on two-head.

Currently ranked fourth in the PRCA world standings for steer wrestling, Sparing won $3,863.80.

Will Lummus of Byhalia, Mississippi, took second place with an 11.0-second time on two-head, claiming $3,359.82.

TEAM ROPING

The team of Kaleb Driggers from Hoboken, Georgia, and Junior Nogueria from Presidente Prude, Brazil, won the team-roping buckle with a 12.9-second time on two head in the aggregate.

They took home $4,169.57 apiece.

Driggers, who has won one world title in his career, is the No. 1-ranked cowboy in the PRCA’s world standings for headers. Nogueria, who also has one world title in his career, is the No. 1-ranked cowboy in the PRCA’s world standings for heelers.

Lightning Aguilera of Athens, Texas, and Coleby Payne of Stephenville, Texas, were the runners-up with a 13.2-second aggregate time on two-head. They won $3,625.71 apiece.

TIE-DOWN ROPING

Richard Newton of Portales, New Mexico, won the tie-down roping buckle in Prescott with a 20.5-second aggregate time on two-head. He won $4,429.01.

Hall placed second with a 21.2-second aggregate time on two-head for $3,851,31 in earnings.

WOMEN’S BARREL RACING

Women’s barrel racers Halyn Lide of China Spring, Texas, and Cheyenne Hattesen of Kerman, California, tied for first place and each won a buckle in Prescott for their identical 34.83-second times on two-head in the aggregate.

Lide and Hattesen each garnered $2,309.58 checks.

WOMEN’S BREAKAWAY ROPING

Kayse Mahoney of Florence won the women’s breakaway roping crown in Prescott for a 6.1-second time on two-head in the aggregate, claiming a $3,447.45 check in the process.

Maddy Deerman of Hope, New Mexico, was second with a 6.9-second time on two-head in the aggregate, claiming $2,954.95 in winnings.

Other winners’ photos were unavailable.

Visit dCourier.com for photo galleries of the rodeo and the festivities over the past eight days.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

