Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62

Chris Graff, a community leader and president of Prescott Frontier Days since 2016, died Saturday, July 2. He was 62.

“Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. the ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ organization sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of our beloved Chris Graff, Prescott Frontier Days Board president,” according to a statement issued by the rodeo organization.

Chris Graff - “A Community Leader and Man of Rodeo” (1960 – 2022)

Chris Graff of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was born May 18, 1960, in Clifton, Texas, and passed away on July 2, 2022.

Chris was a well-respected leader in the Quad Cities. He is survived by his loving wife, Denine Graff, and his four children, TC “Travis” Graff, Tasha Robbins, Erica Bukavich, Tara Stubelfield; and his six grandchildren. Born in Clifton, Texas and raised in Paullina, Iowa, Chris moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 1997 to raise his family and to build his commercial construction trade. He was a highly respected businessman across Yavapai County. His career and community titles included:

• Asphalt Paving / McCormick Construction (May 2005 – July 2022)

• President of the Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. - World’s Oldest Rodeo (2016 – 2022)

• Arizona AGC Member and Board of Directors

• Recent past Board pf Director for the Association of Rodeo Committees

• Prescott Valley Chamber Member/Board of Directors Past Chair

• PVEDF Member/ Board of Directors/ Vice Chair

• Mohave Contractors Association Board Member and Vice President

Chris began his career in the life of the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” as an honorary member for seven years before becoming a Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. board member. He was a well-respected rodeo liaison and soon earned his title as Prescott Frontier Days, Inc - World’s Oldest Rodeo Board president in 2016.

He was highly respected within the organization and known for his “no guff” methods, which helped propel the organization into the successful non-profit entity it is today.

“Chris was a man of heart and integrity. He will be sorely missed,” stated Ron Owsley, friend and Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. board vice president.

Graff was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed the culture of rodeo and cherished the history the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” has brought to the community since 1888.

“Graff is now a part of our rodeo’s legacy. He strived to share rodeo traditions with people from all over the world. We will be forever thankful for all he has done for the organization, and our community,” said Jim Dewey Brown, Prescott Frontier Days, Inc. general manager.

Brown said services are tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

Information provided by Prescott Frontier Days.