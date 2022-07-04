Pet of the Week: Spur (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Spur, an approximately 4-year-old mixed breed. Spur came to the shelter as a stray. He was not claimed, so now he is looking for a home to call his own.
Spur is a quiet, somewhat timid boy, who warms up to people quickly and is quite the love bug. It appears that he is house trained, and his meet and greet with the resident kittens went well. We have not tested Spur with other dogs yet.
Although we think he would do fine with a calm dog, a home where he can be the only canine companion might be best suited for Spur.
If you would like to meet him, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
