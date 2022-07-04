Pet of the Week: Kane (Yavapai Humane Society)

My name is Kane and I’m an almost 2-year-old handsome guy who’s looking for my forever home! I’m a Terrier/American Pit Bull mix who’s so full of love, it just flows out of me. Hey… just look at me!

I first came to YHS because my person passed away. That was in August of last year. I was really sad and scared, but everyone here takes really good care of me and loves me so much. I was really excited because someone adopted me in October but brought me back four days later because I wasn’t used to being there yet and I got a little destructive outside.

Then, someone took me home in December, but they brought me back too because I didn’t get along with their other animals. I thought I’d found my forever home in February, but they brought me back the very next day saying I was “too big.” What does that mean anyway? I’m just me… sweet, lovable Kane.

I think I’m the perfect size at 48 pounds. I’m not sure what people expect because all of us here will need time to adjust to our new surroundings and people. I’ve been through a lot… but I have so much love to give you. Yes, I should probably be your only pet and yes, I’m full of energy but I’m still a young guy who just wants to have fun and run and play, and then come home and hang out with my human!

Do I need someone who is willing to work with me? Yes. Do I need someone who is willing to be patient with me? Yes. Do I want my forever home? YES!

Please give my friends here a call and make an appointment to come meet me! 928-445-2666. I can’t wait to show you my happy face when you take me home!

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.