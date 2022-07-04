Pet of the Week: Ginger (United Animal Friends)
United Animal Friends volunteers agree that Ginger is one of the most affectionate dogs they have ever met — she actually gives hugs. Ginger would love to sit in your lap while you catch up on favorite TV shows. She is not picky about what you’re watching, just as long as she is included.
Ginger enjoys playing with toys and taking hikes. She walks well on a leash and is quickly learning basic commands. She is house and crate trained. Ginger would do best in a quiet household with no children or other animals, as she wants to be your one and only.
Ginger got her name from her beautiful spice-colored coat. She is 1- to 2-years-old and weighs about 20 pounds. She does require a secure fenced yard.
To learn about Ginger, you can email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com. You can begin her adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
