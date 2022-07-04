Pet of the Week: Bogart (Catty Shack)

Born March 29, 2022, Bogart was part of a litter of five, and all others have been recently adopted. Bogart’s litter was found as tiny kittens in a box near someone’s mailbox on March 31.

He is a very handsome, fluffy boy. If interested in Bogart, please contact foster mom Elizabeth by text or phone call at 928-848-9509. You can also inquire through cattyshackrescue.org.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.