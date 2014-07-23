OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott July 4 fireworks celebration to take place at Watson Lake ‘We are ready to receive you’: Blue states prepare for influx of patients seeking abortion care National park tourism, spending recovers from pandemic but still lags Judge: Arizona violates prisoners’ rights with poor care Catch 22 — Day 4: Phoenix man sought on impersonation warrant Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation Photos: Annual Frontier Days Rodeo Parade and Boot Races Catch 22 — Day 3: Man wanted on drug charges Goodwill stores can be a draw for bargain shoppers, but some prefer stores that support local nonprofit agencies Justin Rumford, 10-time PRCA Clown of the Year, brings infectious humor to ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’

Subscribe Now
Monday, July 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Judge: Arizona violates prisoners’ rights with poor care

In this July 23, 2014, photo, a fence surrounds the state prison in Florence, Ariz. Arizona legislators are moving to tighten the state's law on capital punishment by eliminating three of the 14 so-called "aggravating factors" than can be the basis for imposing a death sentencing. (AP Photo/File)

In this July 23, 2014, photo, a fence surrounds the state prison in Florence, Ariz. Arizona legislators are moving to tighten the state's law on capital punishment by eliminating three of the 14 so-called "aggravating factors" than can be the basis for imposing a death sentencing. (AP Photo/File)

JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
Originally Published: July 4, 2022 9:51 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$10

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$130

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries