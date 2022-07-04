OFFERS
Seth Hall snares 2nd All-Around buckle in 4 years at 'World's Oldest Rodeo' Catch 22 — Day 5: Authorities seek 50-year-old woman on three warrants Top election officials in Yavapai County resign amid threats Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo president dies at age 62 Prescott July 4 fireworks celebration to take place at Watson Lake Prescott-Caborca Sister City group seeks closer ties with city during 50th anniversary year 'We are ready to receive you': Blue states prepare for influx of patients seeking abortion care National park tourism, spending recovers from pandemic but still lags Judge: Arizona violates prisoners' rights with poor care Enjoy an Evening Family Night at the Zoo on July 16

Originally Published: July 4, 2022 4:35 p.m.

It’s Day 5 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program. Today, we are asking for your help in locating fugitive Lisa Marie Belmares. Between June and September 2017, Belmares began burglarizing the victim’s residence in the 5200 block of Bice Road in Rimrock, Arizona.

Belmares, who was known to the victim, stole two pieces of jewelry, multiple rifles and shotguns, a welder, a chain saw, and a guitar. The total loss to the victim was approximately $8,500. Belmares then sold many of the items or traded them for drugs.

photo

Lisa Marie Belmares is described as a 50-year-old white woman, 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has multiple tattoos on her left arm. Her last known address is on Bice Road in Rimrock. (Courtesy image)

In April 2019, Belmares and an accomplice entered a separate victim’s home on Zachary Lane in Camp Verde. The victim was disabled and had asked them to help him assemble a bed frame. Belmares went into the house taking the victim’s .25 auto pistol he had in his room.

Belmares was convicted in both these cases but has since been released on probation. She is currently wanted on three separate probation violation warrants, two from the above cases and one from a Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charge. She is described as a 50-year-old white woman, 5-foot-8 and 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her left arm. Her last known address is on Bice Road in Rimrock.

If you provide information leading to Belmares’ arrest, you could earn up to $1,000 in a cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. Remember, all calls are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Information provided by Silent Witness.

