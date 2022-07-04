CASA for Kids: ‘Summer and Julie’

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for sixteen-year-old twins “Summer and Julie.” The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Summer and Julie into custody because their parents were engaging in domestic violence, neglecting the children’s medical needs, and not allowing them to go to school.

The girls are currently placed together in a group home because DCS was unable to identify a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for them.

CASA volunteer’s responsibilities include Monitoring the girls’ progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure they receive age-appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for them.

The CASA volunteer can provide mentorship to Summer and Julie and assist them with preparing for success as they reach adulthood.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of youth in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wants, and each case has its own challenges. CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences, and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Online and in-person training options are available.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the youth and their needs, gathering information about the youth’s circumstances, advocating for services, and providing information to the Court about what is in the youth’s best interest. Are you willing to give approximately 15-20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? Some computer literacy is required.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.