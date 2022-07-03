OFFERS
Catch 22 — Day 4: Phoenix man sought on impersonation warrant Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation Photos: Annual Frontier Days Rodeo Parade and Boot Races Catch 22 — Day 3: Man wanted on drug charges Goodwill stores can be a draw for bargain shoppers, but some prefer stores that support local nonprofit agencies Justin Rumford, 10-time PRCA Clown of the Year, brings infectious humor to 'World's Oldest Rodeo' A Night Behind the Shoots: People closely connected to 'Junior Bonner' film came together 51 years after production in Prescott Donovan resigns from PUSD Governing Board Area thrift stores offer bargains to customers, service, dignity to all vulnerable populations YCSO to honor fallen officer with candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday

Sunday, July 03
Fatal shooting in Black Canyon City; still under investigation
Sheriff's Office seeking witnesses

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office wants to speak with two potential witnesses to Saturday's fatal shooting in Black Canyon City. If anyone recognizes one or both of these subjects, please contact the YCSO at 928-771-326o or Silent Witness immediately at 1-800-932-3232 or www.yavapaisw.com. (YCSO/Courtesy images)

Originally Published: July 3, 2022 noon

A shooting Saturday in Black Canyon City has resulted in one fatality, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help.

At 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Yavapai County Sheriff's patrols responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the Family Dollar in Black Canyon City.

On arrival in the area, along with medical personnel, an unresponsive subject was located in a vehicle, just south of the Family Dollar, according to a news release from the YCSO.

Lifesaving measures were initiated. Unfortunately, the subject succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the YCSO reported. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family member notification.

The circumstances that precipitated the shooting are unknown, and the investigation is ongoing, said Kristin Greene, Public Affairs director for the YCSO.

There are two potential witnesses to the shooting that the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying. If anyone recognizes one or both of the subjects pictured, please contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-326o or Silent Witness immediately at 1-800-932-3232 or www.yavapaisw.com.

Watch dCourier.com for updates as details become available.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

