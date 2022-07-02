YCSO to honor fallen officer with candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to a flameless candlelight vigil at 8 Sunday evening, June 3, 2022 on the north side of the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott to honor fallen Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Richard Lopez.
Sgt. Lopez was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday, June 28, 2022, while responding to a call in the Cordes Lakes area.
The public is asked to bring a flameless or battery-operated candle to avoid the use of open flames. You are also welcome to download a digital candle from the app or play store on your cellular device.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
