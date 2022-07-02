Obituary: Virginia 'Gini' Howells
Virginia “Gini” Howells of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022.
Gini was a graduate of San Jose State University where she majored in business. She then worked for a major bank in San Francisco. While in San Francisco, she also did some modeling for Macy’s.
She met her husband, Alden, on a blind date. They were married for 59 years, until he passed away in 2016.
Gini enjoyed square dancing, reading, stamp collecting, and doing crosswords in ink.
She loved to entertain and she hosted many parties. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, reaching Sapphire Life Master level. She played several times a week and thoroughly enjoyed the company of her local bridge community. She held various positions in the Prescott Symphony Guild and she loved classical music. She showed her creative side in the decorating of her dream home.
She loved living in Prescott. She and Alden chose a home atop a hill overlooking Prescott National Forest and several of Prescott’s mountains. They loved watching Arizona sunsets.
There was a lot of laughter in their home, where their family enjoyed a good joke and the ability to laugh at themselves. She took pleasure in corresponding with lifelong friends and family. It was always a joy to get a card or note from her.
Gini is survived by her two daughters, Lori Howells and Linda Sage, her son-in-law Donald Sage, and her naughty cat, Sweete. As per her request, there will be no formal services, but rest assured she will be sorely missed.
Information provided by the family.
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley
- Honor procession for YCSO Sgt. Lopez starts in Phoenix, ends in Prescott Valley Wednesday night
- A family’s rodeo tradition: For Buntins of Paulden, competing (and winning) wild horse race at Prescott Frontier Days never gets old
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: