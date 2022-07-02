Obituary: Virginia 'Gini' Howells

Virginia “Gini” Howells of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022.

Gini was a graduate of San Jose State University where she majored in business. She then worked for a major bank in San Francisco. While in San Francisco, she also did some modeling for Macy’s.

She met her husband, Alden, on a blind date. They were married for 59 years, until he passed away in 2016.

Gini enjoyed square dancing, reading, stamp collecting, and doing crosswords in ink.

She loved to entertain and she hosted many parties. She was an avid duplicate bridge player, reaching Sapphire Life Master level. She played several times a week and thoroughly enjoyed the company of her local bridge community. She held various positions in the Prescott Symphony Guild and she loved classical music. She showed her creative side in the decorating of her dream home.

She loved living in Prescott. She and Alden chose a home atop a hill overlooking Prescott National Forest and several of Prescott’s mountains. They loved watching Arizona sunsets.

There was a lot of laughter in their home, where their family enjoyed a good joke and the ability to laugh at themselves. She took pleasure in corresponding with lifelong friends and family. It was always a joy to get a card or note from her.

Gini is survived by her two daughters, Lori Howells and Linda Sage, her son-in-law Donald Sage, and her naughty cat, Sweete. As per her request, there will be no formal services, but rest assured she will be sorely missed.

Information provided by the family.