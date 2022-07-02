Obituary: Robert L. Levell, Jr

Robert L. Levell, Jr. of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was peacefully called home on June 27, 2022. Robert was born in Estherville, Iowa, to Robert Levell Sr. and Nora Levell.

Robert graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1973. While at college he met his soul mate Marilyn Meyer whom he wed in 1973. Their daughter Elizabeth was born in 1980.

Robert is survived by his wife Marilyn of 49 years, daughter Elizabeth (Nicholas) Brooks, siblings, Judy Gosch, Peggy (Ron) Mason, Mary Sampson, Jodi Levell, Ann Stephenson, David (Mindy) Pell, Brian (Lynn) Pell, Kenny (Marie) Pell, and Joe (Gloria) Pell. He was very fond of his sister-in-law Karen (Tim) Raben, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Robert Levell Sr., mother Nora, and his beloved stepmother Ardyce Pell.

Robert was a one-of-a-kind soul. His sense of humor and distinguishable laugh were such a gift to those who knew him. He was a connoisseur of knowledge. Robert loved reading, animals, and had an affinity for the pastries at Safeway.

Robert was a natural born salesmen and could make a friend anywhere and everywhere. He was a wonderful and kind man. With his love of literature and a great story, we certainly hope that while he has finished this chapter, he is starting a great, new one.

Graveside services will be held in the autumn in South Dakota.

