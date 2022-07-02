Obituary: Robert L. Levell, Jr
Robert L. Levell, Jr. of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was peacefully called home on June 27, 2022. Robert was born in Estherville, Iowa, to Robert Levell Sr. and Nora Levell.
Robert graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1973. While at college he met his soul mate Marilyn Meyer whom he wed in 1973. Their daughter Elizabeth was born in 1980.
Robert is survived by his wife Marilyn of 49 years, daughter Elizabeth (Nicholas) Brooks, siblings, Judy Gosch, Peggy (Ron) Mason, Mary Sampson, Jodi Levell, Ann Stephenson, David (Mindy) Pell, Brian (Lynn) Pell, Kenny (Marie) Pell, and Joe (Gloria) Pell. He was very fond of his sister-in-law Karen (Tim) Raben, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert Levell Sr., mother Nora, and his beloved stepmother Ardyce Pell.
Robert was a one-of-a-kind soul. His sense of humor and distinguishable laugh were such a gift to those who knew him. He was a connoisseur of knowledge. Robert loved reading, animals, and had an affinity for the pastries at Safeway.
Robert was a natural born salesmen and could make a friend anywhere and everywhere. He was a wonderful and kind man. With his love of literature and a great story, we certainly hope that while he has finished this chapter, he is starting a great, new one.
Graveside services will be held in the autumn in South Dakota.
Information provided by the family.
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley
- Honor procession for YCSO Sgt. Lopez starts in Phoenix, ends in Prescott Valley Wednesday night
- A family’s rodeo tradition: For Buntins of Paulden, competing (and winning) wild horse race at Prescott Frontier Days never gets old
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 1, 2022
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: