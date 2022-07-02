Obituary Notice: Rebecca Sparenburg

Goodwill stores can be a draw for bargain shoppers, but some prefer stores that support local nonprofit agencies

Justin Rumford, 10-time PRCA Clown of the Year, brings infectious humor to ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’

A Night Behind the Shoots: People closely connected to ‘Junior Bonner’ film came together 51 years after production in Prescott

Donovan resigns from PUSD Governing Board

Area thrift stores offer bargains to customers, service, dignity to all vulnerable populations

YCSO to honor fallen officer with candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. Sunday

Dunkin’ opens Prescott location at 1020 Willow Creek Road

Need2Know: Prescott Brewing Company, downtown fixture since 1994, closes temporarily; Cave Creek-based Teeslanger, apparel and drinkware shop, opens on South Montezuma

McCain, Giffords to be honored next week with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Burgers and bucks: Typical July 4th cookout will cost 17% more this year