Saturday, July 02
Obituary Notice: John E. Kenfield

Originally Published: July 2, 2022 7:59 p.m.

John E. Kenfield, born March 29, 1939, in Minnesota, passed away June 29, 2022, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.

