Obituary: Joan Emery Twedell (Turner)

Joan Emery Twedell (Turner) went home to be with the Lord on June 15, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Joan was born and raised in Long Beach, California, in 1948 and moved to Prescott, Arizona, in 2018. She was the only child to Jeanette and Emery Turner.

Joan is survived by her husband Wayne Twedell, daughter Taylor and son-in-law Jason Irwin, son Chase Twedell and daughter-in-law Heather and grandchildren Turner and Cayden; as well as the countless friends in Southern California and Arizona.

Joan joins her beloved mother and father in heaven as well as her precious firstborn daughter, Jennifer Eden.

Joan was the brightest light in every room she entered. She had a love for life that was unmatched - living each day to the fullest and finding joy in everything she did. She loved to shop, travel, volunteer, be with friends, host parties, collect art, and raise poodles; but most of all, she loved her family. Joan had an unshakable faith in God and we know she is at peace now, by His side.

Joan, Joanie, Butch, Mama, Gigi - we love you and we will miss you more than words could ever express. While there is immense pain with losing you, we know you wouldn’t want us to grieve our loss, but to rejoice in our memories.

Immediate family will be laying her to rest at Forest Lawn, Hollywood Hills, California; with a Celebration of Life to follow in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made in Joan’s honor to either the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Medical Research Hospital.

