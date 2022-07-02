Obituary: Christopher (Chris) Ezell

In the twentieth week into the year 2022, the 16th day of May, Christopher (Chris) Ezell succumbed to his 24-day fight of metastasized pancreatic cancer.

An Arizona native, Prescott resident, Chris was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Chris was a member of the Prescott High School Graduating Class of 1971.

Chris is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, four grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters, and various nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Prescott Rodeo Grounds, Saturday July 30 at 11 a.m., 840 Rodeo Drive (enter off Gail Gardner).

To make a donation, visit website gatheringus. com/memorial/chris-ezell/9282

Information provided by the family.