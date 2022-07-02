Obituary: Allan ‘Brian’ White
Allan “Brian” White went home to be with The Lord on Friday, June 24, 2022. Brian’s Family: Wife: Ella White Children: Kellie White Barros and David Scott White and Misty Matthew White and Melinda Vanesian White Grandchildren: PVT Brayden White and Becca Hayleigh, Connor, Kody Kabrie. Sister: Joan Benner resides in Maryland
A Memorial Service will be held at Living Faith Church, 7225 Coyote Springs Rd., Prescott Valley (928-775-3025) at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 9. Pastor Randy Vanesian and Donna will direct and host the service.
Brian was called into ministry in 1975 at the Free Methodist Church and hired as Associate Pastor alongside Pastor Stan Glover. Later, Brian was befriended by and connected with Pastor Stan Riley at Mountain Fellowship Church and served as The Lord led. Brian and Ella are 1989 graduates of Rhema Bible School in Pastoral Ministries. Brian also worked as a Histotech in Maryland, Arizona and Oklahoma. 928-759-9121 Ella
Information provided by the family.
