Catch 22 — Day 3: Man wanted on drug charges

It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in finding fugitive Terry Michael Gibson.

On Jan. 18, 2020, the vehicle Gibson was driving was pulled over by a YCSO deputy for speeding and canceled insurance. Upon contacting him, the deputy asked for consent to search Gibson’s vehicle, of which he was the sole occupant. Gibson agreed to allow the deputy to search the vehicle. The deputy found four ounces of methamphetamine in several separate baggies in the vehicle. Gibson was arrested and later failed to appear in court on his charges.

He is now wanted on a nationwide extraditable warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of dangerous drugs for transport and possession of dangerous drugs.

Gibson is described as a 79-year-old white male, 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. His last known address was in the 10000 block of East Lan Drive in Kingman, but he also has ties in the Phoenix area.

Anyone provding information leading to Gibson’s arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.