Catch 22 — Day 1: Fugitive wanted on charges of voyeurism, weapons, drugs and others
It’s Day 1 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for your help in locating fugitive Joel Frederick Deems.
On Dec. 18, 2016, officers were called to a home on Calle Rosas in Clarkdale where the resident had found hidden cameras in her home. The officers discovered the cameras were positioned from the room that Deems was renting from the family and they were recording multiple people in the home as they used the bathroom. The majority of the victims using the bathroom were between the ages of 7 and 15 years of age. Deems had also made and retained recordings of several of the victims as they entered the shower and used the bathroom.
He was later arrested for this incident and found in possession of multiple knives. Deems was a prohibited possessor at the time and prohibited by law to possess any deadly weapons. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Deems was later released on bond and has failed to appear in court since. He now has a nationwide extraditable warrant for failing to appear on 10 counts of voyeurism, 10 counts of surreptitious recording, weapons misconduct, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also has three additional warrants related to additional drug and weapons charges.
Deems is described as a 52-year-old white male, 5 feet-10 , 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a noticeable mole near the right-side corner of his mouth. His last known address was in Cottonwood, but has ties to the Phoenix area as well.
Anyone providing information leading to Deems’ arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
- UPDATE: YCSO deputy dies after being shot in Cordes Lakes; suspect surrenders and is in custody
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 23, 2022
- Kirkland Pozzolan Mine celebrates grand opening near Skull Valley west of Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 23, 2022
- Need2Know: Desert Financial Credit Union to expand in Quad Cities with location in north Prescott; Avatar Tat2 plans grand opening on Highway 69 frontage road west of Robert Road in Prescott Valley
- Law enforcement asks for public’s help locating suspects in Dewey, Chino Valley pharmacy burglaries
- Why are flags at half-staff?
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 25, 2022
- YCSO deputies searching for man who stabbed married couple in Prescott Valley home
- Prescott Police officer shoots, kills woman trespassing, threatening property owner on Fourth Street
- Man threatening law enforcement, ex-wife with firearm arrested by Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies
- Chino Valley man faces minimum 3 years of prison for stealing daughter’s Social Security checks
- Prescott Valley Police arrest, charge suspect for shooting 2 adults
- Need2Know: Wheelhouse Sports Complex in Prescott Valley holding soft opening in June, July; Prescott's 1st Popeyes nears completion; Bosa Donuts plans 2nd Prescott store, 1st in Prescott Valley
- Prescott trio of professional women to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, empowering others to reach goals
- Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting truck on Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- UPDATE: Suspect named in shooting death of YCSO Deputy Lopez
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 25, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: