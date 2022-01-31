OFFERS
Mon, Jan. 31
For Your Safety: Home safe home, part 2 — The home invasion!

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: January 31, 2022 7:41 p.m.

In this article we will deal with the frightening prospect of home invasion. Last week, we explored some of the techniques that you can employ to help avoid being burglarized. An actual physical invasion of your home is a different situation altogether. It may be part of a burglary or entirely separate.

So, you awaken at 3 a.m. to the realization that someone is in your home. What can you do? Let’s look at what the experts say.

First of all, try not to respond with total fear or anger. This is a situation where you need to keep as much “cool” as you can.

Also, do you have your bedroom door locked? I hope you do! Statistically, 95% of middle-of-the-night invaders come straight for the master bedroom because that is usually where the valuables are. Finding that room usually takes approximately 20 seconds. I strongly suggest that you formulate a plan to deal with this situation, in advance, and not in those 20 seconds.

As in the case of fire … have a plan. The national average says that burglaries last for approximately 4 to 8 minutes unless there is trouble or the perpetrators like the wine you store!

Do not mount a Cavalry charge against the perps advising them of the ill of their ways. You don’t know how desperate he/they may be or what defenses they may have. You don’t even know how many there are — one, two, three? Many may have firearms with them, as well.

If you are awakened in the middle of the night you are probably groggy and lack a certain degree of judgment. They are wide awake, have a plan, and are ready for action. Possibly “up” on drugs, etc. You really don’t want to confront those people in your jammies! Don’t be a hero, guys!

Be sure to call 911 immediately and try to “fort up” in a safe locked room. If you subscribe to the use of firearms that is the time to cover the locked door. Let them know that you have called 911 and that you will shoot to defend yourselves.

And, get out of the house if you can. Make noise but DO NOT CONFRONT! Be as ready as you can for a tough situation, in advance!

Avoidance is the key if at all possible. See my previous article for more tips.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

