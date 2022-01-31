Pets of the Week: Moonshine and Sable (Catty Shack)
These two handsome boys, Moonshine and Sable, were born in early August. They have done wonderfully in foster care, including becoming familiar with a large, gentle dog. Sable and Moonshine’s hobbies include sitting in the sun, playing with feather wand toys and wrestling with each other.
They would love to be adopted together, but if not, would each need another playmate in their new homes. They now can be seen at Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Or they can be seen on petfinder.com and cattyshackrescue.org. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.
