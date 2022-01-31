Pet of the Week: Trinket (United Animal Friends)
Trinket is a quiet and mellow tabby who is gentle and loving. Give her a lap and she’ll give you plenty of snuggles and affection. Trinket is in need of a new home because her guardian passed away. At 11 years old, Trinket is just entering her senior years and looking forward to the future.
Trinket is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed and is microchipped.
You can begin her adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Trinket, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
