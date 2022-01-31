Pet of the Week: Benjamin (Miss Kitty's Cat House)
Benjamin is an 18-month-old Spotted Ticked Tabby, perhaps an Egyptian Mau mix. His owner had to move out of state and, unfortunately, was not able to take him.
Benjamin is a beautiful, long and muscular cat with striking markings. He is a sweetheart who loves to play! Wand toys seem to be his favorite. He’s good with other confident cats.
To meet Benjamin, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.
To find out more about us, please visit the Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
- Obituary: Ruth Laipple
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- Need2Know: New, larger Maverik gas station, c-store opens near Dewey; New Lindo Mexico restaurant slated for Prescott Valley north of Highway 89A; Colt Grill in Prescott signals it may open soon
- COVID update: White House plans to make 400 million masks available for free
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 26, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 27, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 29, 2022
- Historic Humboldt Smelter stack meticulously taken down this week
- Arizona in Brief: Sheriff’s office: Dead body had ‘obvious signs of trauma’
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 27, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
- Need2Know: Heights Church tentatively plans late January opening at former grocery in Prescott Valley; Prescott’s first Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Willow Creek Road in 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 1, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 8, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 9, 2022
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Obituary: Ruth Laipple
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: