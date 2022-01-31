Pet of the Week: Benjamin (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Benjamin is an 18-month-old Spotted Ticked Tabby, perhaps an Egyptian Mau mix. His owner had to move out of state and, unfortunately, was not able to take him.

Benjamin is a beautiful, long and muscular cat with striking markings. He is a sweetheart who loves to play! Wand toys seem to be his favorite. He’s good with other confident cats.

To meet Benjamin, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit the Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.