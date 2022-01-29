State provides COVID-19 treatment option information amid Omicron

Monoclonal antibody treatments have helped thousands of Arizonans avoid severe illness after contracting COVID-19. So, it’s natural to wonder what becomes of this option with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) withdrawing approval for two widely used treatments that aren’t effective against the now-dominant Omicron variant.

Even without those monoclonal antibody treatments made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron, Arizona still has close to 60 facilities offering sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody treatment made by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. (ADHS). Information on monoclonal antibody treatment and a map of providers is available at azhealth.gov/FindTreatment.

The pill-based antivirals Paxlovid and molnupiravir will become increasingly available as production increases.

Remdesivir, an injectable antiviral used throughout the pandemic, also is effective against Omicron. More information on antiviral treatments is available at azhealth.gov/Antivirals.

YCCHS encourages anyone who has contracted COVID-19 to look into monoclonal antibody treatments and antivirals and ask your doctor about your eligibility.

YCCHS offers free COVID-19 testing in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Cottonwood and Verde Valley. Only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should come to be tested, and anyone at the testing sites should wear a mask. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather: www.facebook.com/YCCHS.

Drive-through testing is available at the Pioneer Park Front Parking Lot, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Drive-through testing is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Unified School District office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Monday through Friday, Prescott Valley. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently only the PCR test is available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming shortly.

As of Friday, Jan. 28, Yavapai County reported 1,625 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths since Monday Jan. 24, 2022. The county has tested 130,187 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 44,337 positive cases and 1,076 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, including 379 new cases and nine deaths reported Saturday.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 58 COVID patients, VVMC reports 35 patients and the VA reports five patients. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 38.2% positivity rate and 1,709 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ended Jan. 16, 2022. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu.

The Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Hotline, at 844-542-8201 (select Option No. 8), offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

— The Daily Courier