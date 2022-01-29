Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect

Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to identify this man who on Jan. 14, 2022 took a Dewalt four-piece tool set from Alliance Home Improvement. The male then ran to the Maverik store next door, where it is unclear if he had a vehicle parked there. If you have information on the identity of this suspect, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or Yavapai County Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.