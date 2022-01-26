Modest donation helps coalition in Yavapai County create more COVID relief boxes
For more than a year now the Greater Yavapai County Coalition (GYCC) has been working with a number of area churches, humanitarian organizations and generous people to collect and distribute COVID-19 relief boxes. The boxes are designed to help people who are sick and quarantined with a few essentials that will help keep them out of the hospital and allow them to recover at home.
The program is being led by Molly Freibott, co-founder of GYCC. Boxes are packed with several items a person or family will most likely need while staying at home and contain items such as an Oximeter and digital thermometer to allow them to share critical information with health care providers; PPE, including sanitizing supplies, over-the-counter medications, liquid hydrations; and a variety of packaged foods and snacks such as energy bars, crackers and peanut butter, items that do not require preparation. When possible, and if children are involved, the box also contains stuffed animals or children’s books.
Freibott said that since starting in early 2020 the non-profit, faith-based group has sourced, packed and delivered nearly 200 boxes to households in the Quad Cities. Anyone with a desire to support this humanitarian and public health program can contact Freibott at GYCCinfo@gmail.com.
