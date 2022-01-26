Church News: Jan. 27, 2022

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley, 2820 N. Pleasant View — Pastor Terrell Eldreth continues the series Kingdoms: Immersing Our Lives in God’s Word with “A Crash Course on Fidelity in Marriage” at in-person worship on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m. Family worship service. www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Believing, Belonging, Being.” Our U.U. president says, “Ours is no casual faith.” Join Rev. John Morehouse of the Unitarian Church of Westport as he challenges us to answer, “Where is our faith going to lead us?” Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. on Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us Sunday at 8:30 or 10:30 a.m., in person or online. This week, Pastor Matt continues our series “The Gospel Path.” It’s not just a door to Christianity, it’s a path. Join us over the next few weeks to consider God’s good news for us. SolidRockPrescott.org.

The Flock Church — Come worship Jesus with us Sunday morning at 10. We meet at The Prescott Vibes Event Center at 6200 N. Highway 89, Prescott. www.theflockchurch.com.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, Jan. 28, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV — One service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, celebrating our fifth year of being a Reconciling in Christ Church. We are live streaming and masking for safety. All are welcome. Free takeout meal Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, in our building and online, www.prescottuu.org. Rev. Patty Willis: “Throwing out the Devils with the Beans.” In this time of cold and snowy days, with spring weeks away, let’s use an ancient custom to renew ourselves.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship 10 a.m., the fourth Sunday after Epiphany, Jan. 30. CLM Roger Harlow’s message: “Relationship: Jeremiah and Jesus” (Luke 4:16-30). Live streaming Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Children’s Sunday School, 10 a.m.; and Adult Study Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott — Join us where we live by faith in Christ through worship, study, service and loving one another. Opportunities for Bible study, worship and fellowship are offered every Sunday and multiple times during the week. Worship in person or live stream. Come connect in faith.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church invites you to worship our Lord together, visit www.slecp.org for times and information. Service Streaming online live at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook. Offering inquirer’s classes in becoming a member of the Episcopal Church, beginning Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. St. Luke’s Outreach Fair is Feb. 5-6. info@slecp.org.

The Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program, 10:30. www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Online: https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m.; Sundays, 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for Prayer Time at 2 p.m.; Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley, 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org — The Cross of Christ IS the greatest of these! LOVE of Christ. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look”; 4 p.m. Tuesdays, “Jesus” study; 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Women’s Fellowship and Bible Study “Where Love Abides” (John 15:1-17). Come and Receive!

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott — A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! This Sunday, Pastor John’s message: “War and Peace” (James 4:1-12). Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Join the fellowship lunch after the service. 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. — Join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry starting again soon. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays, 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott — Has your church lost its traditional values? Tradition is the cornerstone of our services! We offer a warm, friendly atmosphere in a Scriptural-based setting. Services: 10:30 a.m. Sundays; 10 a.m. Wednesdays.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org — Sunday services are at 9 and 11 a.m. All are welcome! Join us this Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, “Honest Communication.” Music by Cerise Patron. Please check our website for mask policy.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org — Shabbat Mishpatim, Saturday, Jan. 29, discusses developing ethical laws to live by. Free 5782 calendars available! Free cotton masks! Contact for details. Arrange consultations or discussions by phone, online, email, poste: 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@gmail.com [new email]. Safety for all first! Wear masks! Vaccinate if possible!

Starting Point Church — Join us for our current series “Everyone’s Welcome, Nobody’s Perfect, Anything’s Possible. A perfect way to kick off the New Year.” Saturdays, 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10:10 a.m.; Kids church also on Sundays. We’re located in the Gateway Mall next to Bed, Bath & Beyond. www.mysp.church.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Free Indeed Fellowship — John 8:36 “Therefore if the Son makes you free, you shall be free indeed.” For women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 at The Porch. For details, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com.

Mystical Spiritualist Church — Spiritualism for the 21st Century! We meet the first and third Sundays at 10 a.m. at Collective Alchemies, 211 Grove Ave., Prescott. Please enter through the backdoor. For more info, call Pastor John-Aaron at 928-274-5245.

The Prescott SDA Church, 2989 Willow Creek Road, has two worship services on Saturdays; 9 a.m. is a smaller service for distancing, 11:15 is a full worship service. At 10 there is an adult bible study class and programs for youth and kids and kids church once a month. https://prescottaz.adventistchurch.org.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh, Prescott Valley — Sunday Worship: 10 a.m. Also on Facebook. Masks optional. We look forward to having you join us. Food pantry open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays. All are welcome.

Mountain Reformed Church — Worship with us each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The messages from God’s Word are to-the-point and applicable to today’s life experience. Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Prescott Christian Church — As we move into our 100th year of ministry by launching our Prescott Valley campus at Glassford Hill Middle School on Feb. 20, the church will now be known as Quad City Christian Church. QuadCity.church.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Firm Foundation Bible Church — Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Prescott Valley United Methodist Church is inviting old and new members to return for worship. Masks are suggested but not required. No one will be turned away. We miss you. 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley. Service starts at 10:15 a.m. Sundays. Hope to see you soon.

St. George Orthodox Church — Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.