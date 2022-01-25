Obituary: Robert Larry Poblano

Robert Larry Poblano, 36, of Coos Bay, Oregon departed this life Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Coos Bay. He was born July 22, 1985 in Prescott, Arizona to Robert Poblano and Mary Arredondo.

He was blessed with two large families, the Arredondos and Poblanos, and his love for all his family members is what kept him always going.

Robert enjoyed new adventures, making new friends and working out. He loved music and dancing, hiking, capturing beautiful sunsets and sharing them with his family. He took pride in being a hard worker always saying that’s what his grandpa Joe taught him.

His heart belonged to his grandma Jesse, she meant the world to him. Robert’s love for his mom, three sisters and eight nephews was deeper than one can imagine. That love also gave him strength and that made him determined to succeed no matter what, and that’s exactly what he did.

In 2019 Robert moved to Coos Bay, Oregon to be closer to his dad. He worked at Y Marina and became part of an amazing team full of God loving people. They loved him and guided him. Robert was baptized on July 19th, 2020. Filling his heart with God’s love he started living his best life. That was an incredible joy for everyone to witness and be a part of. Robert loved so many people. He had lots of friends he shared good times with.

He adored many aunts, uncles and many, many cousins. He had a special place in his heart for many. Robert’s Spirit was very bright. He will be greatly missed ... that smile, that laugh, that love... could never be replaced. Robert is preceded in death by his grandpa Joe Poblano, grandma Olivia Arredondo, grandpa Alfred Arredondo, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his parents Mary Arredondo and Robert Poblano; grandma Jess Poblano; sisters Vanessa, Rosa, and Monica Arredondo; nephews Alfred, Jeremiah, Charlie, Oliver, Julien, Riley, Jayden and Jonathan Arredondo; and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be a Visitation from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ 86301. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury Ave., Prescott, AZ with burial to follow at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery, 1300 Iron Spring Road, Prescott. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Robert’s online guest book.

