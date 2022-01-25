Obituary: Joel Stanley Baker

Joel Stanley Baker, aka “Captain Snoopy”, passed away peacefully Friday, January 7, 2022 at age 79. Joel was born June 20, 1942 in Brooklyn, New York. After graduating with a B.A. in Business Administration from Siena College in New York at age 22, Joel enlisted in the U.S. Army, and was deployed to Vietnam with the 4th Infantry Division, 6th Battalion, 29th Artillery. One of his proudest achievements was being promoted to Battery Commander as First Lieutenant shortly after arriving in Vietnam. He left the military as a Captain and decorated combat veteran, having served his country honorably for six years. His time served in the military led him to a 13-year career as an FBI special agent, where he received commendations from the Directors of the FBI, CIA, DIA and National Security Advisor to the President of the United States.

Joel went on to receive his Masters in Administration of Criminal Justice from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. in 1977, but found a second calling later in life as an educator. After earning his teaching credentials in 1989, he became the Chairman of the History Department at Dunn School in California. He stayed in that position for six years before moving to Arizona, and joining the faculty at Chino Valley High School. As a Captain in the Army, Joel was known for being a fierce protector of his soldiers, willing to do whatever it took to keep them safe and complete the mission. That quality became a part of who he was throughout his life. During his 14 years as an English teacher at CVHS, he was known for being a tough, no-nonsense teacher, but his door was always open to the students who turned to him for support and guidance over the years. He was highly respected and beloved among his students, many of whom looked up to him not just as a teacher, but a mentor. While teaching at CVHS, Joel was recognized among “Who’s Who Among American High School Teachers” eight times.

In addition to serving his students, Joel also served his community. He was a member of the Chino Valley City Council for twelve years, including two terms as Vice Mayor.

Joel made a meaningful and unforgettable impact on the lives of many who knew him. A funeral service is scheduled for 12:30 pm Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite veterans organization.

