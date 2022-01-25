OFFERS
Obituary: Jacob D. Stann

Jacob D. Stann

Jacob D. Stann

Originally Published: January 25, 2022 9:20 p.m.

Jacob D. Stann, a Prescott area resident passed away surrounded by family when his maker called him home January 17, 2022 at the age of 36 while in care at Yavapai Regional Medical Center from complications due to renal failure.

He is survived by his parents, Robin and Anita Stann; his sister, Keli (Joe) Davis; his sister, Beckie (Brent) Kellogg; his brother, Samuel (Annalicia) Stann; his aunt, Merry Haddon; his uncle, Glen Stann; his uncle, Rocky Haddon; his grandmother, Joanna Jones; and his nephews, Tyler Davis, Bradley Kellogg and Bodhi Kellogg; and his niece, Camryn Davis. He is predeceased by his uncle, Bill Haddon; his aunt, Aurelia Stann; and his aunt, Cindy Haddon.

Jacob was born October 14, 1985 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robin and Anita Stann. He moved to Prescott shortly after where he spent his formative years. Jake, aka Jake the Snake, could accomplish anything he put his mind to. Jacob was outgoing, always a ham for the camera. He made friends wherever he went, had a great sense of humor and a charming personality. He was curious as a young boy and was passionate about music and spending time outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing and target shooting. Jake excelled at sports such as: soccer, basketball, baseball, and football.

Jacob was a certified welder, he learned how things worked by taking them apart and putting them back together and pursued a job in the Army as a Combat Engineer and served our country in Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan. Jake was honorably discharged and returned home as a disabled Veteran. He started college and had several jobs after he returned home from the service; however, his kidney failure progressed and was unable to further his life plans. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Services will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral home, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, AZ 86303.

In lieu of flowers, please thank a veteran and make contributions in Jacob’s name to DOVE Living Kidney Donations for Veterans.

Information provided by the family.

