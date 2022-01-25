Obituary: Brian Grant

Brian Grant, age 77, died January 10, 2022. Brian was born in Detroit, Michigan, but his family soon moved to Durham, North Carolina. He finished high school there, and then went to Duke University, as his mother was a Professor of Nursing at the school.

After one year at Duke, he decided to join the Air Force. Finishing training in both Texas and Colorado, he was stationed at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California for four years. While there, he worked on and maintained B-52 Bombers.

Due to his engineering skills in the Air Force, he was able to secure a job working at IBM in San Francisco, California as a Computer Engineer. He worked at many different companies and banks. Before retiring, he was at Visa in Foster City, CA. He serviced large system computers with his team, installing and maintaining them. He was with IBM for 30 years before retiring in 2004.

That same year, he and his wife decided to sell their home in San Mateo and move to Prescott, Arizona where they settled in the Timber Ridge subdivision. While in Prescott, he worked for five years with People Who Care, working on the Guardian Angel phone system. He also served on the TARC Board for several years, going to people’s homes, assessing, and approving any work they wanted to have done to their property.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Denise, as well as his son Neal, daughter-in-law Scotti, and two grandsons, Henry and George of Southern California.

Many thanks to the wonderful caretakers at Margaret T. Morris Center and Maggie’s Hospice. Arrangements where entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.

