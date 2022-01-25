Clerk, judge, justice of peace, constable positions up for election in Yavapai County in 2022

Five Superior Court judges, the Clerk of Court, and five justices of the peace and constable positions will be up for election in Yavapai County in 2022.

Yavapai County Elections Director Lynn Constabile announced this past week that informational candidate packets are now available for people interested in running for the open positions.

The packets are available online at https://yavapaiaz.gov/govote/forms. Candidates may turn in their nomination petitions and paperwork between March 5 and April 4, at the Elections Office, 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott.

The positions open in the 2022 election include:

• The Clerk of Court.

• Superior Court judges in divisions 1, 2, 3, 5, and 6.

• The Justices of the Peace in Bagdad/Yarnell; Mayer; Prescott; Seligman; and the Verde Valley.

• The constables in Bagdad/Yarnell; Mayer; Prescott; Seligman; and the Verde Valley.

The number of signatures required depends on the positions, the region, and the party affiliation. More information can be found in the candidate packet information in the “2022 official signatures required” document.

According to the news release from the Elections Department, filings must take place at the Prescott office and cannot be accepted at Yavapai County’s Cottonwood Annex building.