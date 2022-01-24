OFFERS
For Your Safety: Home safe home, part 1 — Avoid being burglarized

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: January 24, 2022 6:19 p.m.

In the next two articles we will take a close look at making your home more safe from crime. Following are some tips that should help you to avoid being burglarized.

There are basically two kinds of burglaries – Day Burglary and Night Burglary. The former means that your home has been cased and you are gone. The latter means that the bad guys don’t care if you are home or not. They might even prefer that you are home to assist with finding valuables or to perpetrate an assault – the most dangerous to you.

Preventative actions: Case your own house to see if it looks like a “profitable target” with expensive cars parked out front, etc. Close the blinds after dark so that big screen TV is not visible from the street. Close and lock your garage door after arriving home and don’t leave your car out with the garage door opener hanging inside it!

Also, do not answer or open your door after dark. Beware of doggie doors and unlocked windows. Leave your outside lights on at night, it does not cost much and it helps greatly! Many burglaries happen between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., so inside lights can help too. Bad guys do not want to be seen. Dummy yard cameras are also good.

Security systems are worth it! Stats say you are 90% safe with such a system. Too expensive? Buy generic signs from Amazon and place them in your yard. Lock your doors behind you immediately after arriving home; poor quality door locks are easily kicked open, so purchase good double deadbolts of Schlage or Medico manufacture. Locking your bedroom door while sleeping provides additional time to react to trouble, and leaving windows open in the summer heat invites trouble.

You also may try getting a big dog or merely a big dog bowl for your porch. Bad guys don’t like the possibility of encountering a big dog.

If you arrive home from an outing and observe a door agar, do not go into the house, even if you are armed. Stay back and call the police. Nationally, more than 70% of break-ins utilize unlocked doors!

And remember, no armed homeowner Rambos or heroes wanted; you never know how many bad guys are in the house! There may be one, two or three. Don’t be foolish.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

