OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Plan for overnight lane restrictions at Highway 69, Highway 89A junction Jan. 26-27

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89 north of Paulden from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Courier stock photo)

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for alternating lane closures on north- and southbound Highway 89 north of Paulden from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (Courier stock photo)

Originally Published: January 24, 2022 6:05 p.m.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound Highway 69 at the junction with Highway 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley, according to a news release.

The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27:

  • Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane of travel in each direction at the junction with Highway 89A (Fain Road) (mileposts 282-284).
  • Law enforcement will direct motorists through the intersection.
  • A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The lane restrictions are needed for maintenance crews to complete striping on the roadway for the realignment of the intersection.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries