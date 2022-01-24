Plan for overnight lane restrictions at Highway 69, Highway 89A junction Jan. 26-27

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound Highway 69 at the junction with Highway 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley, according to a news release.

The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27:

Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane of travel in each direction at the junction with Highway 89A (Fain Road) (mileposts 282-284).

Law enforcement will direct motorists through the intersection.

A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.

The lane restrictions are needed for maintenance crews to complete striping on the roadway for the realignment of the intersection.

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.