Plan for overnight lane restrictions at Highway 69, Highway 89A junction Jan. 26-27
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to plan for overnight lane restrictions on north- and southbound Highway 69 at the junction with Highway 89A (known locally as Fain Road) in Prescott Valley, according to a news release.
The following restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 4 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27:
- Highway 69 will be narrowed to one lane of travel in each direction at the junction with Highway 89A (Fain Road) (mileposts 282-284).
- Law enforcement will direct motorists through the intersection.
- A 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place.
The lane restrictions are needed for maintenance crews to complete striping on the roadway for the realignment of the intersection.
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 8
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 22, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2022
- YCSO needs help identifying vehicle suspected in property theft Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 21, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 21, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 22, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: