Pet of the Week: Powder (United Animal Friends)
Powder is a deaf Dalmatian and Hound mix looking forward to living his best life. This silly pup is sweet, cuddly and affectionate. He is full of puppy energy and loves to play with other dogs.
Powder is very smart with an abundance of natural instincts. He has already mastered sit, down, watch, come, wait and touch, and using hand commands. He is doing well with a vibration collar to help get his attention when training. His housetraining is coming along and he uses a dog door.
Powder weighs about 35 pounds and since he is only 5 months old, still has some growing to do. He is current on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Powder, visit our website or email Stephanie at doxiemama4@gmail.com with questions.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 8
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 22, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2022
- YCSO needs help identifying vehicle suspected in property theft Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 21, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 21, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 22, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: