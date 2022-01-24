Pet of the Week: Powder (United Animal Friends)

Powder is a deaf Dalmatian and Hound mix looking forward to living his best life. This silly pup is sweet, cuddly and affectionate. He is full of puppy energy and loves to play with other dogs.



Powder is very smart with an abundance of natural instincts. He has already mastered sit, down, watch, come, wait and touch, and using hand commands. He is doing well with a vibration collar to help get his attention when training. His housetraining is coming along and he uses a dog door.

Powder weighs about 35 pounds and since he is only 5 months old, still has some growing to do. He is current on vaccinations, neutered and microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Powder, visit our website or email Stephanie at doxiemama4@gmail.com with questions.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.