Pet of the Week: Chester (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Chester is about 1 year old and is available for adoption. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 24, 2022 6:15 p.m.

Meet Chester, an approximately 1-year-old mixed breed dog. Chester is somewhat timid when meeting new people but warms up quickly.

Chester loves snuggling and is as cute as a button. He is not quite house trained and tends to piddle when he gets excited or nervous. Chester gets along well with other dogs, but we do not know what he thinks about cats.

We recently found out that Chester has a grade 2 heart murmur and a slightly enlarged heart. It is recommended that Chester see a veterinary cardiologist and/or just keep an eye on the condition and monitor him.

Chester is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations.

If you would like to meet this cutie, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.

