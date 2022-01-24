Pet of the Week: Chester (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Chester, an approximately 1-year-old mixed breed dog. Chester is somewhat timid when meeting new people but warms up quickly.
Chester loves snuggling and is as cute as a button. He is not quite house trained and tends to piddle when he gets excited or nervous. Chester gets along well with other dogs, but we do not know what he thinks about cats.
We recently found out that Chester has a grade 2 heart murmur and a slightly enlarged heart. It is recommended that Chester see a veterinary cardiologist and/or just keep an eye on the condition and monitor him.
Chester is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations.
If you would like to meet this cutie, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- Yavapai County delinquent tax lien sale set for Feb. 8
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 22, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 17, 2022
- YCSO needs help identifying vehicle suspected in property theft Jan. 11 in Dewey-Humboldt
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 21, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 21, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 22, 2022
- Prescott Police shoot, kill armed woman inside bank Wednesday
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: