Early morning full closure on northbound Highway 89 at 69 junction in Prescott set for Jan. 26
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for a daytime full closure on northbound Highway 89 at the junction with Highway 69 in Prescott while light pole replacement operations are underway.
The following restriction will occur from 4 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26:
• Northbound 89 will be closed at the junction with 69 (milepost 310).
ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while light pole replacement is underway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.
For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at www.az511,com. Follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
