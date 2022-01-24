Early morning full closure on northbound Highway 89 at 69 junction in Prescott set for Jan. 26

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for a daytime full closure on northbound Highway 89 at the junction with Highway 69 in Prescott while light pole replacement operations are underway.

The following restriction will occur from 4 to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26:

• Northbound 89 will be closed at the junction with 69 (milepost 310).

ADOT advises drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while light pole replacement is underway.

