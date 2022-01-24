Could you be a CASA to ‘Daniel and Steven’?

Daniel and Steven are young brothers currently placed in the foster care system due to unsafe conditions in their home. Their parents have been required to engage in services to remedy the circumstances that caused the boys to come into care in order to reunify with them.

Both boys were born substance exposed to dangerous drugs, and monitoring of their physical, mental, emotional, and educational development is needed. Daniel is 6 years old and is struggling with understanding his schoolwork. Steven is 2 and has some delays in his speech.

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer can make all the difference in getting the right services set up for each of these boys.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Daniel and Steven’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for them.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wishes, and each case has its own challenges. CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Online and in-person training options are available.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the Court about what is in the child’s best interest.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? COVID-19 precautions are in place so that CASA volunteers can be there for their assigned kiddos while staying safe.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.