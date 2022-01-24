OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Jan. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Could you be a CASA to ‘Daniel and Steven’?

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

Originally Published: January 24, 2022 5 p.m.

Daniel and Steven are young brothers currently placed in the foster care system due to unsafe conditions in their home. Their parents have been required to engage in services to remedy the circumstances that caused the boys to come into care in order to reunify with them.

Both boys were born substance exposed to dangerous drugs, and monitoring of their physical, mental, emotional, and educational development is needed. Daniel is 6 years old and is struggling with understanding his schoolwork. Steven is 2 and has some delays in his speech.

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer can make all the difference in getting the right services set up for each of these boys.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Daniel and Steven’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for them.

CASA volunteers can truly make a difference in the lives of children in foster care. Each child has unique needs and wishes, and each case has its own challenges. CASA volunteers come from different backgrounds and experiences and all receive the training necessary to be successful advocates at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Online and in-person training options are available.

Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the Court about what is in the child’s best interest.

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? COVID-19 precautions are in place so that CASA volunteers can be there for their assigned kiddos while staying safe.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries